In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan launched; to rival Tesla Model 3 EV
The much-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan is here with a sleek design and powerful battery-motor set-up that promises satisfactory performance.
14 Jul 2022, 11:35 AM
Hyundai has launched its first much-awaited electric sedan, Ioniq 6 in South Korea. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will compete with the likes Tesla Model 3 electric sedan. Hyundai Motor Group has planned to launch as many as 31 all-electric models till 2030. (REUTERS)
The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a wheelbase that measures up to 2,950 mm. The electric sedan is of 4,855 mm in length, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall.
The design of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is clean with a slanting roofline and coupe-ish profile. The rear of electric sedan looks like a Porsche spoiler.
The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a 12-inch infotainment system, multiple USB Type-C and Type A ports. It will also support for Android Auto and Apple Carplay along with 64-colour ambient lighting.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6’s infotainment system will provide real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge. The system’s connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way. The EV also offers Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience for the passengers.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with long-range 77.4 kWh battery pack and it has been paired with two electric motors for 320 hp and 605 Nm of torque. The EV can also be paired to a single motor for maximum range. There is also a 53 kWh battery pack paired with a single motor, however, the official numbers of this trim has not been revealed. Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 6 electric sedan can touch 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.
14 Jul 2022, 11:35 AM IST