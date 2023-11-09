Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Himalayan Electric Adventure Motorcycle At Eicma 2023 Previews Royal Enfield's Ev Ambition

In pics: Royal Enfield takes wrap off Himalayan Electric at EICMA 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric previews what the brand is going to offer in its EV age.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM
Follow us on:
1/4 The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric has been revealed at the EICMA 2023 alongside the new Himalayan 452 adventure bike that made its global debut at the same event. The Himalayan Electric is an electric concept previewing an adventure motorcycle that is slated to launch in FY2026. It carries a design that is heavily influenced by the Himalayan 452, which comes replacing the Himalayan 411.
2/4 The Himalayan Electric features a round headlamp sporting an LED unit. It gets a ugged look with the raked suspension that is suitable for adventure motorcycling. There is a chunky fuel tank and sleek look. The battery pack comes with a thick protective shield. At the back, it looks sleek as well. However, specifications on the upcoming Himalayan Electric are yet to be revealed.
3/4 The new Himalayan Electric is expected to arrive in FY2026, starting a new lineup of electric offerings from RE. Royal Enfield CEO B. Govindarajan has revealed that the concept bike previews what the future electric motorcycles from the homegrown two-wheeler brand are going to be like. Despite being a concept model, the Himalayan Electric looks ready for production.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.87 - 2.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹ 2.80 - 3.10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.50 - 1.70 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
TVS Zeppelin R
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha WR155R
₹ 1.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
4/4 The Himalayan Electric is part of a bigger sustainable ecosystem of exploration and adventure. The bike runs on multi-spoke wheels wrapped with offroad tyres. For braking duty, it gets disc brakes on both front and rear. The concept motorcycle gets USD front forks for suspension duty.
First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Himalayan Himalayan Himalayan Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric electric bike electric motorcycle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS