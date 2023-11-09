In pics: Royal Enfield takes wrap off Himalayan Electric at EICMA 2023
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric previews what the brand is going to offer in its EV age.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM 1/4 The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric has been revealed at the EICMA 2023 alongside the new Himalayan 452 adventure bike that made its global debut at the same event. The Himalayan Electric is an electric concept previewing an adventure motorcycle that is slated to launch in FY2026. It carries a design that is heavily influenced by the Himalayan 452, which comes replacing the Himalayan 411. 2/4 The Himalayan Electric features a round headlamp sporting an LED unit. It gets a ugged look with the raked suspension that is suitable for adventure motorcycling. There is a chunky fuel tank and sleek look. The battery pack comes with a thick protective shield. At the back, it looks sleek as well. However, specifications on the upcoming Himalayan Electric are yet to be revealed. 3/4 The new Himalayan Electric is expected to arrive in FY2026, starting a new lineup of electric offerings from RE. Royal Enfield CEO B. Govindarajan has revealed that the concept bike previews what the future electric motorcycles from the homegrown two-wheeler brand are going to be like. Despite being a concept model, the Himalayan Electric looks ready for production. 4/4 The Himalayan Electric is part of a bigger sustainable ecosystem of exploration and adventure. The bike runs on multi-spoke wheels wrapped with offroad tyres. For braking duty, it gets disc brakes on both front and rear. The concept motorcycle gets USD front forks for suspension duty.
09 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST