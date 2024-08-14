In pics: BYD Seal EV gets a major makeover. Check what has changed
14 Aug 2024
BYD Seal has been updated with new technology to become more appealing. Initially, the electric sedan is being introduced to the Chinese market, while
BYD Seal has been updated with new technology to become more appealing. Initially, the electric sedan is being introduced to the Chinese market, while at later stage, the EV would be available across other international markets. Read more Read less 1/5 BYD Seal electric sedan has been refreshed for the Chinese market. The facelifted iteration of the BYD Seal EV comes carrying some real big-ticket upgrades, such as a new 800V platform, advanced LiDAR technology and a plug-in hybrid variant. With this, BYD ramps up its appeal to the consumers. 2/5 The updated BYD Seal comes underpinned by the BYD 3.0 Evo architecture, which is also used by the BYD Sea Lion 07 SUV. This new platform has allowed the Chinese auto giant to introduce an 800V electrical architecture to the Seal facelift for faster charging and increased performance. 3/5 Thanks to the new 800V electrical architecture, the BYD Seal EV now comes offering better performance. The top-end variant of the EV claims to sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, while its top speed is now limited at 240 kmph. With the 800V system and larger batteries, the range for the BYD Seal has also been stretched. There are two battery pack options on offer, promising claimed ranges between 510 km and 650 km on a single charge. 4/5 Despite the subtle changes at exterior including new design alloys and the visible Lidar hardware, BYD has updated the interior significantly. The automakers claims the updated interior of the Seal facelift now comes enriching the driver's experience through the new styling layout and new features as well. 5/5 The BYD Seal EV now comes with a new flat-bottom steering wheel. The interior dons a new dual-tone theme, while a redesigned dashboard with dual large digital displays make for a more modern and premium cabin. The placement of the central AC vents has also been revised, which BYD claims will improve the ergonomics.
14 Aug 2024, 09:54 AM IST