Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Bajaj Freedom, World's First Ever Cng Bike, Launched In India

In pics: Bajaj Freedom, world's first-ever CNG bike, launched in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jul 2024, 16:27 PM
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Freedom CNG is a 125 CC motorcycle that is now available for purchase in India.
1/6 Bajaj Freedom 125 is the first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle anywhere in the world. The bike has been officially launched in the Indian market at a starting price of 95,000 - before taxes - for the base of three variants.
2/6 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (center) joined Bajaj Auto officials, including MD Rajiv Bajaj (left) at the launch event of Bajaj Freedom CNG bike.
3/6 Hailing the dual-fuel option on Bajaj Freedom CNG, Gadkari underlined the need for alternate fuel sources for mobilty requirements of India and to bring down vehicular emission levels in the country.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Freedom
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 95,000 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Platina 110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 70,400 - 79,821
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100
Engine Icon102.0 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹67,808
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹ 81,414 - 94,957
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon28.0 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Bajaj Dominar 250
Engine Icon248.77 cc Mileage Icon35.03 kmpl
₹ 1.84 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/6 Bajaj Freedom gets a two-litre petrol tank and a two-litre CNG cylinder placed under the seat. The combined ride range of the motorcycle is at 330 kms.
5/6 Available in three variants and seven dual-colour options, the top two variants of the motorcycle is at 1.05 lakh and 1.10 lakh. The bike also boasts of the largest seat for any commuter bike in the country.
6/6 Bajaj Freedom comes with LED headlight and a number of conveinece features like support for Bluetooth connectivity. Bookings for Bajaj Freedom are open and deliveries will start in Maharashtra and Gujarat before rest of the country.
First Published Date: 05 Jul 2024, 16:27 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Freedom Bajaj Freedom cng bike Bajaj cng bike
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS