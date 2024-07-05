TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Bajaj Freedom, World's First Ever Cng Bike, Launched In India
In pics: Bajaj Freedom, world's first-ever CNG bike, launched in India
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
05 Jul 2024, 16:27 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Bajaj Freedom CNG is a 125 CC motorcycle that is now available for purchase in India.
1/6
Bajaj Freedom 125 is the first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle anywhere in the world. The bike has been officially launched in the Indian market at a starting price of
₹
95,000 - before taxes - for the base of three variants.
2/6
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (center) joined Bajaj Auto officials, including MD Rajiv Bajaj (left) at the launch event of Bajaj Freedom CNG bike.
3/6
Hailing the dual-fuel option on Bajaj Freedom CNG, Gadkari underlined the need for alternate fuel sources for mobilty requirements of India and to bring down vehicular emission levels in the country.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Bajaj Freedom
125 cc
₹ 95,000 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 110
115.45 cc
70 kmpl
₹ 70,400 - 79,821
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100
102.0 cc
70.0 kmpl
₹67,808
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125
124.4 cc
51.46 kmpl
₹ 81,414 - 94,957
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
373.0 cc
28.0 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Bajaj Dominar 250
248.77 cc
35.03 kmpl
₹ 1.84 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/6
Bajaj Freedom gets a two-litre petrol tank and a two-litre CNG cylinder placed under the seat. The combined ride range of the motorcycle is at 330 kms.
5/6
Available in three variants and seven dual-colour options, the top two variants of the motorcycle is at
₹
1.05 lakh and
₹
1.10 lakh. The bike also boasts of the largest seat for any commuter bike in the country.
6/6
Bajaj Freedom comes with LED headlight and a number of conveinece features like support for Bluetooth connectivity. Bookings for Bajaj Freedom are open and deliveries will start in Maharashtra and Gujarat before rest of the country.
First Published Date:
05 Jul 2024, 16:27 PM IST
TAGS:
Bajaj Freedom
Bajaj Freedom cng bike
Bajaj cng bike
Similar Stories
Highlights: Bajaj CNG bike Freedom launched. Check official range and prices
05 Jul 2024
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
05 Jul 2023
Maruti Baleno CNG vs Tata Altroz CNG: Which offers better mileage?
17 Aug 2023
Bajaj CNG bike teased ahead of launch. Check details
05 Jul 2024
Mercedes EQA to Bajaj CNG: Cars and bikes expected to launch in July
25 Jun 2024
Where’s the cylinder? Nitin Gadkari amused at Bajaj Freedom CNG bike’s unique design
05 Jul 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS