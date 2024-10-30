In Pics: 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo makes global debut, check it out

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo has made it's global debut. The ADV is on of the best offered by KTM. It features a new 1350 cc engine, KTM's

...

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo has made it's global debut. The ADV is on of the best offered by KTM. It features a new 1350 cc engine, KTM's first ever AMT gear setup, a V80 touchscreen dashboard and much more.

Read more

Read less