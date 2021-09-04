Top Sections
Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2022 Kawasaki KX250 launched in India

In Pics: 2022 Kawasaki KX250 launched in India

6 Photos . Updated: 04 Sep 2021, 05:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • While the new Kawasaki KX250 has been priced at 7.99 lakh, the bigger KX450 has been priced at 8.59 lakh (both ex-showroom, India).
  • The Kawasaki KX250 is not street legal and has been designed for track/dirt use only.

1/6Kawasaki has launched the new 2022 KX250 and KX450 off-road/dirt motorcycles in the Indian market.
2/6While the new KX250 has been priced at 7.99 lakh, the bigger KX450 has been priced at 8.59 lakh (both ex-showroom, India).
3/6The new Kawasaki KX250 has been made available in a single Lime Green exterior paint scheme.
4/6The KX250 has been designed for track/dirt use only. It is not street legal as it doesn't come with a headlight, taillight, turn indicators, or rear-view mirrors.
5/6The dirt-specific aluminium fatbar on the KX250 is provided by Renthal and it uses petal-type disc brakes on both wheels. 
6/6The Kawasaki KX250 gets a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame and uses upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock
  • First Published Date : 04 Sep 2021, 05:02 PM IST