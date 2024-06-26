Yamaha unveils Y-AMT automated manual transmission. Here’s how it works

Yamaha, a name synonymous with innovation in the world of motorsports, has unveiled a groundbreaking technology called the Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT). This system aims to redefine the rider's experience by offering a new approach to gear shifting.

Drawing inspiration from the Jin-Ki Kanno philosophy, which emphasises rider-machine unity, the Y-AMT seeks to enhance this connection through advanced shifting technology. It promises a more immersive riding experience, particularly for those who value a sporty feel.

Yamaha Y-AMT: advantages and considerations

One of the core features of the Y-AMT is the shift from a foot-operated gear pedal to a finger-based system. The company stated that this leverages the brain's superior connection to the hands, potentially enabling faster and more precise gear changes compared to traditional methods. This could allow riders to focus less on shifting and more on crucial aspects like throttle control, braking, and body position, potentially leading to a smoother and more controlled ride.

However, eliminating the traditional gear pedal might not suit all riders. Some may prefer the familiar feel of a foot-operated system, especially those accustomed to traditional motorcycles.

Manual or automatic: Y-AMT caters to different preferences

The Y-AMT caters to a wider range of riders with its two distinct modes. For those who prefer a hands-on approach, the MT mode offers manual gear changes using handlebar buttons, replicating the control of a traditional motorcycle but eliminating the need for a clutch lever. This appeals to riders who enjoy the responsiveness of manual shifting without the hassle of clutch operation.

Alternatively, the fully automatic AT mode provides a relaxed riding experience. It offers two sub-programs: D+ for a sportier feel with higher revs on country roads, and D for smoother, lower-rev changes ideal for city traffic or highway cruising. Both AT programs allow riders to switch to manual control whenever they desire.

Y-AMT's impact on the riding experience

Yamaha explained that the Y-AMT prioritises smooth gear changes regardless of the chosen mode. This focus on smoothness allows riders to concentrate on other aspects of riding, potentially leading to a more enjoyable and engaging experience. Whether navigating city streets or tackling off-road terrain, the Y-AMT aims to minimise distractions and enhance control.

Overall, the Y-AMT represents an advancement in motorcycle technology, particularly for riders who value a sporty feel and appreciate advancements that minimise distractions. However, its effectiveness and suitability will depend on individual preferences and riding styles.

