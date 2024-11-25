Copyright © HT Media Limited
Winter & Foggy Weather Is Posing A Danger Of Car Pileups On Highways. How To Drive Safe

Winter & foggy weather is posing a danger of car pileups on highways. How to drive safe

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM
Foggy conditions can turn a leisurely drive into an absolute nightmare. But minor precautions can minimise the chances of any unfortunate incident. (ANI)

Winter is here and many places across India have been witnessing thick fog and smog. The foggy weather has been consistently reducing the visibility in a wide number of regions across India, causing distress for drivers. Every year, the highways across the northern Indian region witness multi-vehicle pileups, which are caused due to dense foggy weather, where visibility comes down drastically.

While the thick fog and smog are responsible many times for such accidents during winter, the reasons sometimes include driver errors as well. While driving on highways in foggy weather, the drivers should follow some rules, which are not generally written anywhere but self-learned.

Also Read : How to get most range out of your EV during winter: Key tips

Here are some key tips on how to drive safely highways on during dense foggy weather.

1Drive slow but steady

Going slow but steady is a key step a driver should follow while driving on highways during foggy weather.  This minimises the risk of a collision with a vehicle that is running ahead of the car. Also, this ensures the driver has better control over the car and gets more time to react in case of an emergency situation. Avoid the temptation of speeding, which could be fatal.

2Keep safe distance

Always keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of your car. Leaving plenty of space between your car and the vehicle in front of you ensures you get more time to react in case the other vehicle applies a sudden brake.

3Use fog lamps 

Always use fog lamps while driving in foggy weather. Those lamps are fitted to the car for a reason. The fog lamps ensure better visibility for the driver. Also, if your car's fog lamps are not offering enough illumination, try using auxiliary lamps.

4Drive in low beam

Always drive with the low beam when driving in foggy weather. Driving with high-beam on can make things harder to see in foggy weather, especially if your car has white LED lamps instead of yellow halogen ones.

5Use indicators

Make sure to use indicators before every lane change or cornering. Also, make sure to use the indicator well ahead of cornering or lane change, as it will allow other drivers to react accordingly.

6Avoid overtaking

You may feel tempted to overtake other vehicles that are running slow, but it is best not to do that if the visibility is low in foggy weather, as you don't know what lies ahead. Hence, always avoid overtaking in a foggy weather.

7Avoid cruise control

Cruise control is one of the increasingly available advanced technology-aided features aiding the drivers of modern cars, enhancing driving comfort. But, it is a feature that should not be used on highways in foggy weather. The system may not work properly during foggy weather, and it may result in a fatal mishap.

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Car safety safe driving
