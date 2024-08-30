Want to report traffic violation in Delhi and earn money? This new app can help

HT Auto
Traffic Prahari, the revamped app, will help citizens in Delhi to complain about traffic violations, help the police track them and contribute to mana
...
File photo of Delhi Traffic Police personnel with a person, dressed as Spiderman, arrested for dangerous driving on Dwarka roads, driving without pollution certificate and not wearing a seatbelt. Delhi Police will relaunch Traffic Prahari app to help citizens report more such cases besides incidents of traffic violations and road rages. (Delhi Police)
File photo of Delhi Traffic Police personnel with a person, dressed as Spiderman, arrested for dangerous driving on Dwarka roads, driving without pollution certificate and not wearing a seatbelt. Delhi Police will relaunch Traffic Prahari app to help citizens report more such cases besides incidents of traffic violations and road rages.

Delhi Police is all set to relaunch an app that will help citizens in Delhi to report traffic violations and road rage cases. The app, called the Traffic Prahari, will be reintroduced with added features on Sunday, September 1. The app is intended to manage traffic in Delhi as well as address concerns from commuters besides tracking incidents where vehicles flout traffic rules beyond their watch. Delhi witnesses one of the highest number of road accidents every year among all major cities in India.

VK Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, has asked Delhi Traffic Police to reintroduce the mobile application Traffic Prahari. It aims to encourage citizens to help Delhi Police to curb traffic chaos while offering incentives to those who report cases of traffic rule violations among others. The app will offer rewards between 50,000 and 10,000 to citizens who report such cases. Divided in four categories, the award will be given out to the top four performers every month. These performers will be decided on points earned through the app.

After the relaunch, Delhi Police plans to distribute the first of the monthly awards in October. According to the police, the app will also help commuters to be aware of traffic rules and avoid getting challans. The effectiveness of the app will be reviewed again in March. The amount of the awards can go up depending on what kind of response it gets in coming months.

Many vehicles in Delhi-NCR emit pollutants above PUCC limits, says study

How to use Traffic Prahari app

To be part of the initiative, one needs to download the mobile application. The first-time users will need to register themselves using the mobile number. Once registered, citizens will be allowed to report traffic violations on the app with the help of photos and videos of the specific incidents. One will also need to key in basic information like date, time, place and registration number of vehicles and their type while filing complaints. Delhi Traffic Police will have the sole discretion to approve or reject reported cases of traffic violations on the app.

Traffic Prahari app: How much can you earn

The rewards planned through the revamped application is divided in four categories. The person who tops with highest number of successful reports will get 50,000. The person who comes second will get 25,000 reward. The person placed third and fourth every month will be able to earn 15,000 and 10,000 consecutively.

30 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM IST
It's either expired or it's incorrect.