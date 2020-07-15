Home > Auto > News > Volkswagen to shift centre of software development to Audi

Volkswagen will shift leadership for software development to the company's premium Audi division in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Herbert Diess, chief executive of the multi-brand group said on Tuesday.

"The centre of gravity for software development will move from Wolfsburg to Ingolstadt," Diess said at a virtual conference hosted by PWC in Germany on Tuesday.

Earlier this week German daily Handelsblatt, citing company sources, said Volkswagen is poised to replace its head of software development.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

