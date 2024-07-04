HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Volkswagen Launches First Certified Pre Owned Store In Coimbatore

Volkswagen launches first certified pre-owned store in Coimbatore

By: PTI
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2024, 07:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Volkswagen has rebranded its used car business 'Das WeltAuto' to 'Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned' cars.
Volkswagen
Volkswagen has rebranded its used car business 'Das WeltAuto' to 'Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned' cars. (REUTERS)
Volkswagen
Volkswagen has rebranded its used car business 'Das WeltAuto' to 'Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned' cars.

German automaker Volkswagen on Wednesday said it has launched its first brand store under its Certified Pre-Owned business segment here in Tamil Nadu. The company, in line with the brand's global transition, has rebranded its used car business 'Das WeltAuto' to 'Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned' cars.

Witnessing more than 10 times of volume growth over the last five years, the auto major said the Pre-Owned vertical would continue to offer customers the same high-quality, reliable vehicles backed by a comprehensive inspection process and warranty coverage.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Polo 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2024
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
View Details
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 37 Lakhs
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.70 - 20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 35.17 Lakhs
Compare
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details

Volkswagen India operates 139 touchpoints trading in certified pre-owned cars across the country, with 36 of these functioning as exclusive certified pre-owned outlets.Volkswagen plans to expand this footprint in a phased manner by March 2025, a company statement said here on Wednesday.

The company's popular sedan 'Virtus' has been driving the sales volume and holds a 30 per cent market share in the segment in Tamil Nadu.

The strategic rebranding exercise is aimed at leveraging the strength and trust of the Volkswagen brand, enhancing the pre-owned car programme's visibility and value in the domestic market.

"We are delighted to announce the strategic rebranding of our used car business to Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned. This move will help us better serve the growing demand for pre-owned vehicles, providing customers with high-quality, certified cars that they can rely on. We have already witnessed strong demand during the first half of this year and expect this momentum to grow stronger...," said Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Brand Director Ashish Gupta.

"We are also glad to have launched the first Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned store in Coimbatore today. Tamil Nadu continues to be an important state for us and commands one of the highest market share in our overall sales portfolio," Gupta said.

Retail sales of pre-owned cars through the channel grew by 12 per cent last year, a trend that has continued into the first half of 2024. Tier II towns have emerged as a notable driver of this growth, thereby contributing to increasing demand, the company said.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2024, 07:05 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen VW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.