HT Auto
Home News Valentine's Day: MINI voted as the 'most romantic car' in this country

Valentine's Day: MINI voted as the 'most romantic car' in this country

According to a poll, classic car models such as MINI and Ford Capri provided many Britons with their perfect date night setting.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 02:29 PM
Picture used for representational purpose. (Pixabay)
Picture used for representational purpose. (Pixabay)

How couples travel together has always played a vital role in love stories around the globe, whether a bike ride on a sunny day at a boulevard or a long drive at night. Though for Britons, it is the pint-size MINI model that makes them nostalgic by bringing back all the mushiness when their romantic stories began.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 38 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 40.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 41.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mini Cooper Convertible (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Convertible
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 44 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 45.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

In a survey conducted by The Great British Journey, a Derbyshire-based museum, it has been revealed that for many British citizens, the MINI was the car in which they had their most memorable date. In the poll, around 16,000 social media followers were asked about their in-car love lives. The result showed that classic models such as the Ford Capri and Metro, along with the MINI, had struck a chord with many.

A report in UK's Express cites relationship expert Charlene Douglas explaining why cars may hold a dear place in Britons' hearts. “There are lots of ways that relationships develop out on the road – there’s something about the intimate atmosphere inside a car that creates stronger bonds for couples, friends and families," she added.  

Douglas added senses, when inside the car, heighten when two people, special to each other, share the confined space. “Whether it’s driving to a destination together and using the opportunity to find out more about one another, commenting on our surroundings and sharing our knowledge or opinions on what we see around us, or even just singing along to a track on the radio together, the shared space of a car is often the perfect setting to get up close and personal," she mentioned. 

Cars can provide, what Douglas referred to as an emotionally safe environment, for two individuals as it can provide them with the ideal chance to sit close to each other and speak their hearts out. “It’s often when we’re in our cars with that special someone that we feel relaxed enough to share our life experiences, past hurts, future goals and even our feelings for one another," she further added. 

 

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 02:29 PM IST
TAGS: BMW MINI MINI Ford Capri
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Petrol, diesel price hikes lurching ahead, crude oil hits seven-year high
Petrol, diesel price hikes lurching ahead, crude oil hits seven-year high
Aston Martin, McLaren and Haas uncovered F1 cars for 2022 season: Key facts
Aston Martin, McLaren and Haas uncovered F1 cars for 2022 season: Key facts
Thailand weighs tax cuts, cash subsidies to develop electric vehicles market
Thailand weighs tax cuts, cash subsidies to develop electric vehicles market
Valentine's Day: MINI voted as the 'most romantic car' in this country
Valentine's Day: MINI voted as the 'most romantic car' in this country
Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models
Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city