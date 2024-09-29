Unauthorised parking of goods vehicles on NHs prohibited in Odisha's Jajpur

Unauthorised parking of all goods vehicles on main carriageways of the National Highways passing through Odisha's Jajpur district has been banned by the administration, officials said.

In a notification issued here on Friday, Jajpur Collector P Anvesha Reddy said parking of goods vehicles on main carriageways of NH-16, NH-53 and NH-20 in the district, is "unauthorised".

Goods vehicles parked haphazardly on the main carriageways of NH-16, NH-53 and NH-20 in Jajpur district are hindering the movement of essential vehicles and posing risks of road accidents, the notification said.

"The administration restricts unauthorised parking of all goods carriers on the main carriageways of NH -16 (from Sathipur to Nelia), NH-53 (from Balichandrapur to Duburi ) and NH-20 (from Panikoili to Ragadi) for a period of one month," an official said.

This restriction will come into force from October 1 to October 31, 2024, the notification added.

A copy of the notification has been sent to the Commerce and Transport Department’s principal secretary and commissioner, Jajpur SP and others.

Letters were also sent to the project director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) instructing him to put up proper signages at no parking zones on the national highways and to the truck and bus owners’ associations of Chandikhole, Duburi, Kuakhia, Panikoili and Jajpur Road to take necessary steps in this regard.

