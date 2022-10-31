HT Auto
Watch: Toyota Fortuner owner robbed of SUV at gunpoint in busy Delhi road

Investigation of the case is underway and CCTV footage is being examined to identity the robbers of the Toyota Fortuner.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2022, 10:13 AM
Screengrab of a video posted by ANI on Twitter
Screengrab of a video posted by ANI on Twitter
Screengrab of a video posted by ANI on Twitter
Screengrab of a video posted by ANI on Twitter

A Toyota Fortuner owner was robbed off of his SUV allegedly by three miscreants at gun point in the Cantonment area of Delhi on Saturday morning, Hindustan Times reported. A purported video of the incident has been shared on the internet where the 35-year-old Fortuner driver can be seen parking his white SUV at a corner. Three people can be seen arriving on a motorcycle at the spot.

One of the miscreants takes a look around the SUV and once the driver comes out of the Fortuner, the man takes out a pistol from his pocket and threatens the driver. Soon, another accused carrying gun also joins him. The first robber can be seen trying to snatch the keys from the driver's hand.

The Fortuner owner tries to get rid of the robbers but they follow him with guns in their hands. People nearby can be seen leaving to avoid danger. A taxi parked near the Fortuner also leaves immediately.

The two robbers finally get hold of the car keys. They get inside the SUV when the third accused joins them and they escape from the spot along with the car. The car owner, identified as Rahul and a resident of Meerut district in UP, ringed the Delhi Cantt police station at 5.19 am regarding carjacking from National Highway-8 near Jharera Village.

The complainant was examined and he said that three unknown persons came on a motorcycle and robbed him of his white Toyota Fortuner at gun point. Based on the complaint, the police has registered a case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation of the case is underway. "CCTV footage is being examined and identity of the accused is being ascertained. Teams are working round the clock to nab the accused," a police officer privy to probe said.

 

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2022, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Fortuner
