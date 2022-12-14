This Nanoe X air purifier may be just what your car needs in Delhi toxic air

Air purifiers have become an essential part of our daily lives and come in all shapes, forms and across price brackets. With pollution levels peaking in Delhi and many other major cities in India repeatedly, in-car air purifiers too are becoming increasingly common. One such purifier though claims to be like no other and far more advanced. Say hello to the Panasonic Nanoe X air quality system.

Although not yet available in India, the Panasonic Nanoe X system is already becoming a hot choice for customers and manufacturers alike. Lexus has become the latest brand to opt for the system in all its models in Europe. And there are plenty of reasons why.

The Nanoe X air quality system claims to fight back against viruses, bacteria, pollen and allergens by discharging nano-sized water molecules that have microscopic hydroxyl radicals. This prevents pollutants from entering into the cabin of the car. While the technology itself made its debut in years gone by, the latest version is the best yet because it increases the amount of hydroxyl radical particles emitted to 4.8 trillion per second as against 480 billion previously.

There is no word yet if the air quality system will also be introduced in India but considering the woeful condition of air quality in many cities and towns here, it could prove to be a gamechanger. Indian cities, after all, repeatedly make it to the notorious list of world's most polluted. Delhi's air quality makes the biggest noise - especially during the winter months, but several other northern Indian cities also figure prominently due to the toxic air quality levels.

