HT Auto
Home Auto News This Nanoe X Air Purifier May Be Just What Your Car Needs In Delhi Toxic Air

This Nanoe X air purifier may be just what your car needs in Delhi toxic air

Air purifiers have become an essential part of our daily lives and come in all shapes, forms and across price brackets. With pollution levels peaking in Delhi and many other major cities in India repeatedly, in-car air purifiers too are becoming increasingly common. One such purifier though claims to be like no other and far more advanced. Say hello to the Panasonic Nanoe X air quality system.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2022, 09:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image courtesy: Panasonic
Image courtesy: Panasonic
Image courtesy: Panasonic
Image courtesy: Panasonic

Although not yet available in India, the Panasonic Nanoe X system is already becoming a hot choice for customers and manufacturers alike. Lexus has become the latest brand to opt for the system in all its models in Europe. And there are plenty of reasons why.

The Nanoe X air quality system claims to fight back against viruses, bacteria, pollen and allergens by discharging nano-sized water molecules that have microscopic hydroxyl radicals. This prevents pollutants from entering into the cabin of the car. While the technology itself made its debut in years gone by, the latest version is the best yet because it increases the amount of hydroxyl radical particles emitted to 4.8 trillion per second as against 480 billion previously.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 17.8 kmpl
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lexus Rx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Rx
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.55 kmpl
₹1.04 - 1.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 15.4 kmpl
₹1.91 - 2.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lx
5663 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.9 kmpl
₹2.33 - 2.35 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

There is no word yet if the air quality system will also be introduced in India but considering the woeful condition of air quality in many cities and towns here, it could prove to be a gamechanger. Indian cities, after all, repeatedly make it to the notorious list of world's most polluted. Delhi's air quality makes the biggest noise - especially during the winter months, but several other northern Indian cities also figure prominently due to the toxic air quality levels.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2022, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Air pollution Lexus Panasonic
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon
Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon
Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here
Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here
Mahindra to pour in big bucks into its EV base in India
Mahindra to pour in big bucks into its EV base in India
This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie
This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city