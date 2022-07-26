HT Auto
Tata Safari, Harrier and others now with easy financing options. Check details

Tata Motors is looking at gearing up for upcoming festive season and has partnered with Indian Bank for easy finance options.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 12:31 PM
File phot of Tata Safari Gold Edition. (HT Auto)
Tata Motors has announced it has tied up with Indian Bank to facilitate easy financing options for customers opting for any of its passenger vehicle models that include popular options like Safari, Harrier and Altroz, among others. With an eye on the upcoming festive season which sees brisk business in the automotive space, Tata Motors is looking at making it easier for potential customers to drive out in their selected options.

According to a press statement, Tata Motors informs that interest rates would start at 7.80 per cent and that the scheme would provide up to 90 per cent financing on on-road funding with repayment terms of up to seven years. Foreclosure options are also available, along with partial payments - both an no extra fees. “We have always aimed at making our personal mobility solutions more affordable and accessible for our customers, contributing to the joy of the overall ownership experience," said Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. "Our partnership aims to provide a hassle-free experience to our customers and thereby add to the fervor of the upcoming festive season. We are confident that such partnerships will make the car purchasing process seamless for customers and positively impact their overall buying experience of Tata cars."

Customers can additionally opt to register for finance options through Tata Motors' dealerships across the country.

(Note: The above information is for reference purpose only. Contact dealership and financial institutions for terms and conditions)

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Safari Safari Harrier Tata Harrier
