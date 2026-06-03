Tata Motors launches Intra V40, expands alternate fuel pickup portfolio

Tata Motors has expanded its small commercial vehicle lineup with the launch of the all-new Intra V40. The new pickup truck strengthens the company's position in the alternate fuel mobility space while catering to businesses that require high payload capacity, lower operating costs, and enhanced operational flexibility.

The Intra V40 joins Tata Motors' growing range of bi-fuel commercial vehicles and is designed for demanding last-mile transportation applications. It combines a CNG and petrol bi-fuel powertrain with a segment-leading payload capacity of 1,525 kg and a 2,960 mm-long load body, allowing operators to maximize cargo carrying capability and earning potential.

Powerful bi-fuel powertrain

Powering the Intra V40 is a 1.2-litre engine that develops 58 bhp and 106 Nm of torque. Tata Motors says the pickup has been engineered to deliver a balance of performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both urban and intercity cargo operations.

The vehicle is equipped with an 110-litre CNG tank, which helps extend operating range and reduce fuel expenses. Its bi-fuel architecture also allows operators to switch between CNG and petrol, ensuring uninterrupted operations even in areas where CNG availability may be limited.

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Focus on driver comfort and safety

Built on Tata Motors' proven commercial vehicle platform, the Intra V40 features a modern walk-through cabin that offers improved accessibility and convenience for drivers. The company has also focused on delivering car-like driving dynamics to reduce fatigue during long working hours.

Safety and control are enhanced through the inclusion of front disc brakes, while the hydroformed chassis provides greater structural rigidity, stability, and durability. Tata Motors claims this setup ensures reliable performance under heavy load conditions and varied road environments.

Tata Motors strengthens alternate fuel strategy

Speaking on the launch, Pinaki Haldar, Vice President and Business Head, Small Commercial Vehicle and Pickup Unit, Tata Motors, said the shift towards alternate fuels in last-mile cargo transportation is accelerating as businesses look to lower operating costs and gain greater flexibility.

He added that Tata Motors remains focused on building one of the strongest alternate fuel portfolios in the small commercial vehicle segment. The launch of the Intra V40 further expands the company's bi-fuel offerings while complementing its growing electric commercial vehicle lineup.

Wide range of alternate fuel commercial vehicles

With the addition of the Intra V40, Tata Motors now offers a comprehensive bi-fuel portfolio that includes the Ace Pro Bi-Fuel, Ace CNG 2.0, Intra V20 Gold, and the new Intra V40.

The company's electric commercial vehicle range currently comprises the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV 1000, and Intra EV Pickup. Together, these products provide customers with a wide choice of powertrain options, payload capacities, and operating solutions.

Ownership benefits and connected technology

Tata Motors is backing the Intra V40 with its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 ownership program, which offers end-to-end lifecycle support for customers. The pickup also comes equipped with Fleet Edge telematics technology that enables real-time vehicle monitoring, predictive maintenance alerts, and uptime optimization.

These connected vehicle features are designed to help fleet owners improve operational efficiency, minimize downtime, and maximize profitability throughout the vehicle's lifecycle.

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