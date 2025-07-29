Living with the Isuzu Hi-Lander pickup: Can it tackle the urban jungle?

Traversing through a sea of hatchbacks, white cabs, and compact/subcompact SUVs in Mumbai, we are driving the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander pickup, the oddball amidst everything else around us. The only common factor is the Mumbai monsoon that spares no one, much like its roads. There is a difference, however. I haven’t bothered to slow down over the last pothole or the one before that or that occasional puddle of water on one side of the road. Heck, I’ve not even slowed down when a waterlogged street required me to do so. The Hi-Lander may not be the practical choice for a dense city like Mumbai, but it’s surely turning out to be a wise choice on a rain-fested afternoon like this one.

No stereo, auto climate control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs may be deal breakers for some, but the Isuzu Hi-Lander does so much else, so much better. We spent some time with it braving the Mumbai monsoons.

The Hi-Lander is basic in its looks and equipment but offers a lot more in terms of capabilities

Isuzu Hi-Lander: Basic But Capable

The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is the base trim in the D-Max pickup range. You’ve met the more modern and desirable V-Cross trim, but the Hi-Lander is bare bones. Call it basic for what it has to offer. Our test unit is devoid of niceties like electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto climate control, and a stereo system, which would otherwise be deal breakers for some. With the Hi-Lander, the purpose is a lot different. It does so many things differently, so much better.

The halogen headlamps and blacked-out grille all scream basic, yet essential. But it’s not bare-shell. The blue paint scheme on our test car looks nice and upmarket, while the wheels come with covers that look like alloys from a distance. It’s tall, wide, and unapologetic. But the lack of rear parking sensors is concerning, given its mammoth size.

Isuzu tells us the latest model on sale is better equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control, Hill Descent Control, auto climate control, rear de-fogger, three-point seatbelts for all seats, along with an occupant detection sensor, and an idle stop system.

The Hi-Lander does not offer a stereo system, far from the touchscreen-intensive cabin of today's cars

The cabin is equally nice from a basic standpoint. The black and grey fabric upholstered seats offer decent support, while the MID unit stacked between the twin-pod instrument console gives you all the essential information. The plastics feel sturdy, if nothing too fancy, and you know, this won’t be rattling too much even after rough use over a few monsoons.

Isuzu Hi-Lander: When Work Calls

The Hi-Lander is easily not the most friendly in the city. The massive proportions of over 5 metres in length make this quite the poser. The loading area gives it a utilitarian feel. Those looking up to you from their humble cars are equal parts in awe and confusion. Easy to mistake one for the outdoorsy type, I get why. However, driving one in the city gives you the same brownie points as a full-size SUV. The three-wheelers make way for you, and so do the hatches. And like I said earlier, no pothole is too big to slow you down.

The 1.9-litre diesel has the old-school grunt. The clatter is distinctive and the motor is audible with a long-travel clutch for company. Not the most ideal in bumper-to-bumper traffic

This is one of the few offerings still in the market that offer a rather raw driving experience. The long-travel clutch and the gear shifter are nothing like what you expect from a conventional compact SUV. It's a pain to drive in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Heck, I’m pretty sure my testosterone shot up driving the Hi-Lander, that's how much of manual labour it feels. The door closes with a reassuring thud, and the pickup comes to life with that distinct diesel clatter. The Hi-Lander transports you back to the early 2010s when diesel power wasn’t seen with an “end of the world" gaze.

The 1.9-litre diesel engine is as old-school as it comes. Power feels aplenty with 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, while the 6-speed gearbox channels the power to only the rear wheels. Yes, there is no 4x4 available on this mover. It’s enough to get by in the city, especially with torque kicking in from just under 2,000 rpm. There is always a surge waiting for you when you want to overtake or simply coast on the highway in sixth gear at 90 kmph. This feels right at home.

The deck has a carrying capacity of 225 kg, enough to move houses and then some

Isuzu Hi-Lander: The True Purpose

But the biggest selling point remains its massive deck that can help move things. Just when I needed to test its capabilities to the fullest, the perfect opportunity arrived when a friend asked me to help her move houses. It’s nice when the stars align and allow you to flex the hardest. The deck has a carrying capacity of 225 kg, more than enough to carry boxes of home decor, furniture, clothes, and even plants. Our test unit was also equipped with the lockable hard lid covering the deck, just what you need during the monsoon season. Outside of the actual labour of getting these in and out of the pickup, this was as direct as it gets.

On another occasion, we had to move a family of four after dinner at a restaurant since there was no local transport available. We were the only ones left and decided to lend a helping hand in the Hi-Lander. Good thing the rear seats were big enough to accommodate the unexpected extra load. In a way, the pickup has done it all - move things and people - its primary purpose after all.

What’s even better is how the suspension settles at cruising speeds. The clunks from the suspension are audible at low speeds, and there is a lot of rebound once you go over broken roads. But load the deck up and show the Hi-Lander flat tarmac, and the pickup settles down very well. The extra payload helps with the damping at the rear, and you will enjoy a rather nice experience. Yes, it’s not as refined as an SUV, but it’s not as basic as a goods mover either.

The Hi-Lander is available at the same price point as several compact SUVs but is a different flavour altogether

Isuzu Hi-Lander: Should You Buy One?

With a starting price of ₹21.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is competing directly against compact and midsize SUVs. And honestly, if comfort and practicality are what you are looking for, everything else at this price point will be a better buy. The fact that this is a dated model globally, with a new generation already on sale in international markets, works against it.

But the Hi-Lander offers something more; it could just be your ticket to freedom from the mundane life. I had myself dreaming of overlanding adventures in the Hi-Lander outside of the city grind. That’s what it does to you. Everything will seem possible. From scouting for tents to building your rig or simply diving into the massive list of accessories available, this is a rabbit hole of possibilities. Do you want to dig deeper? That’s for you to decide.

