Switch Mobility unveils EiV9 electric bus at Prawaas 5.0, showcases updated EiV12 Intercity

Switch Mobility has expanded its electric bus portfolio in India with the introduction of the new EiV9 electric bus at Prawaas 5.0, the country's multimodal transport exhibition. The new 9-metre electric bus has been developed for city transit, employee transportation and school transport applications, while focusing on operational efficiency, passenger comfort and lower running costs.

Switch EiV9 unveiled at Prawaas 5.0

Switch Mobility says the EiV9 has been built on a new-generation 9-metre electric bus platform that aims to help fleet operators transition to electric mobility without compromising on operating economics. The company believes the segment is set for strong growth over the coming years, driven by increasing adoption of electric public transport and institutional mobility solutions.

The launch was accompanied by the introduction of the company's new #SwitchKaro campaign, which is aimed at encouraging fleet operators and businesses to adopt electric mobility.

Speaking at the launch, Ganesh Mani, CEO of Switch Mobility, said the EiV9 has been designed to offer higher efficiency, improved passenger comfort, advanced safety and lower operating costs while supporting the company's expansion in the public and institutional mobility segments.

Designed for urban operations

The Switch EiV9 features a lightweight construction paired with an electric driveline intended to improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs. Buyers will have access to multiple battery pack options depending on route requirements and operational needs.

The bus also comes equipped with regenerative braking and supports dual-gun CCS2 DC fast charging, which is expected to reduce charging times and improve vehicle availability.

Power comes from a Permanent Magnet Variable Reluctance (PMVR) electric motor that produces up to 213 kW of peak power. Switch Mobility says the motor has been developed to deliver smooth acceleration and consistent performance across different operating conditions.

Focus on passenger comfort and safety

The EiV9 has been equipped with full front and rear air suspension, a spacious passenger cabin and ergonomic seating layouts. Individual USB charging ports are available for passengers, while employee transport variants can also be specified with pushback seats for improved comfort on longer journeys.

On the safety front, the electric bus features a Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS), disc brakes on both front and rear axles, and an electric architecture designed to enhance reliability during daily operations.

Switch also showcases EiV12 Intercity

Alongside the EiV9, Switch Mobility also displayed an updated version of its EiV12 Intercity electric bus.

The intercity model is equipped with premium reclining seats, individual charging ports, floor-mounted LFP battery packs, front and rear air suspension and dual-gun DC fast charging. It also features digital camera-based outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), a pneumatic driver's seat and a Fire Detection and Suppression System.

The EiV12 Intercity is integrated with Switch iON, the company's connected vehicle platform that enables real-time diagnostics, remote monitoring and battery management to help improve fleet uptime and operational efficiency.

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