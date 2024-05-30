HT Auto
Swimming pool in Tata Safari: YouTube influencer in trouble after viral video

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2024, 09:33 AM
  • The man shot a video of setting up a swimming pool inside his Tata Safari SUV and was seen enjoying a splash with his friends.
Tata Safari swimming pool
Tata Safari swimming pool
Screengrab from the viral YouTube video where an influencer was seen setting up a swimming pool inside his Tata Safari SUV. The Motor Vehicle Department took stringent action by suspending the registration of the vehicle.

A YouTube influencer from Kerala found himself in troubled waters after setting up a temporary swimming pool inside his Tata Safari SUV. The influencer, known as Sanju Techy on YouTube, shared the video of him and his friends enjoying a splash inside the SUV amid rising temperature along with a child. The video went viral on social media which led to the Motor Vehicle Department to take note and act against him. The registration of the Tata Safari has been suspended and Sanju has been booked under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The viral video shows how Sanju Techy used a blue tarpaulin sheet to set up a swimming pool inside the Tata Safari. According to reports, they were influenced by a recent Malayalam movie which also had such stunts. The influencer folded the rear two rows of the SUV to make space for the pool. The sheet was then filled with water to create a small pool inside the vehicle. The influencer and his friends were seen enjoying pool-time while sipping coconut water inside the moving Safari SUV. Sanju and his friends stopped the Safari SUV later to drain the water. This led to a massive traffic snarl as they blocked the road. The video garnered more than thousand views within a very short span of time.

Also watch: 2023 Tata Safari SUV first drive review

The Motor Vehicle Department in Kerala took cognisance of the video after netizens began to criticise the stunt. A senior official from the Motor Vehicle Department said, “They released the water from the vehicle onto the road in a dangerous manner, creating serious safety threat to other vehicle users in the road." On Wednesday (May 29),Sanju was asked to appear before the Enforcement Road Transport Officer. The transport department also suspended the registration certificate of the Safari SUV and suspended the driving licence of the person who was behind the wheels during the stunt.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST
TAGS: Safari Tata Safari Tata Motors

