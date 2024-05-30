Swimming pool in Tata Safari: YouTube influencer in trouble after viral video

A YouTube influencer from Kerala found himself in troubled waters after setting up a temporary swimming pool inside his Tata Safari SUV. The influencer, known as Sanju Techy on YouTube, shared the video of him and his friends enjoying a splash inside the SUV amid rising temperature along with a child. The video went viral on social media which led to the Motor Vehicle Department to take note and act against him. The registration of the Tata Safari has been suspended and Sanju has been booked under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The viral video shows how Sanju Techy used a blue tarpaulin sheet to set up a swimming pool inside the Tata Safari. According to reports, they were influenced by a recent Malayalam movie which also had such stunts. The influencer folded the rear two rows of the SUV to make space for the pool. The sheet was then filled with water to create a small pool inside the vehicle. The influencer and his friends were seen enjoying pool-time while sipping coconut water inside the moving Safari SUV. Sanju and his friends stopped the Safari SUV later to drain the water. This led to a massive traffic snarl as they blocked the road. The video garnered more than thousand views within a very short span of time.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Safari 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Safari EV ₹ 26 - 30 Lakhs View Details Force Motors Gurkha 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs View Details Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also watch: 2023 Tata Safari SUV first drive review

The Motor Vehicle Department in Kerala took cognisance of the video after netizens began to criticise the stunt. A senior official from the Motor Vehicle Department said, “They released the water from the vehicle onto the road in a dangerous manner, creating serious safety threat to other vehicle users in the road." On Wednesday (May 29),Sanju was asked to appear before the Enforcement Road Transport Officer. The transport department also suspended the registration certificate of the Safari SUV and suspended the driving licence of the person who was behind the wheels during the stunt.

First Published Date: