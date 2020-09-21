Noting that many countries are not accepting International Driving Permit (IDP) issued to Indian citizens, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday said it has asked states to stamp related details on the first page of the permit.

The decision was taken after it was brought to the notice of the ministry that many countries are not accepting International Driving Permit issued to Indian citizens asking for validation of IDP to be in accordance of International Convention of Road Traffic of 19th September 1949.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has advised the States and Union Territory administrations to stamp "International Convention of Road Traffic of 19th September 1949" on the first page of International Driving Permit (IDP) issued by them," MoRTH said in a statement.

(Also read: Govt extends validity of driving licences, other vehicle documents till Dec 31)

It has been brought to the notice of the ministry through various public grievances that many countries are not accepting the International Driving Permit issued to Indian citizens, and that officials there ask for the validation of IDP in accordance of International Convention of Road Traffic of 19th September 1949, it added.

"In an advisory issued to Transport Secretaries/Commissioners of States/UTs, the ministry has also provided a copy of the stamp as being placed by some of the RTOs (regional transport officers) and accepted internationally for reference," the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.