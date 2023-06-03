HT Auto
Home Auto News Self Drive Cars Are Coming In By End Of Decade, Says Confident Gm Ceo

Self-drive cars are coming in by end of decade, says confident GM CEO

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2023, 08:50 AM
General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra had a message on Friday for investors and rivals who see no profitable future in autonomous vehicles: You're wrong.

File photo of GM Chief Executive Mary Barra.

Barra told attendees at a Sanford Bernstein conference that she sees a "giant growth opportunity" in GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit, and predicted personal self-driving cars would be on the market before the end of the decade.

Barra reiterated a forecast that Cruise could generate $50 billion a year in annual revenue by 2030. GM currently is losing money on Cruise at the rate of $2 billion a year. Rivals, including Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, have pulled the plug on autonomous vehicle efforts as losses mounted.

