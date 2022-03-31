HT Auto
Home Auto News Russia Ukraine War: Stellantis' Russian Van Factory Running Short On Parts

Russia-Ukraine war: Stellantis' Russian van factory running short on parts

Stellantis had earlier suspended all exports and imports of vehicles with Russia.
By :
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 06:00 PM
A flag with the logo of Stellantis. (File photo) (Reuters)
A flag with the logo of Stellantis. (File photo) (Reuters)
A flag with the logo of Stellantis. (File photo) (Reuters)
A flag with the logo of Stellantis. (File photo)

A Stellantis van plant in Russia will have to close shortly as it is running out of parts, the company's chief executive Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.

The world's fourth largest carmaker has previously said it had suspended all exports and imports of vehicles with Russia, where it operates a van-making plant in the city of Kaluga, in partnership with Mitsubishi. Production in Kaluga remains for the local market at the moment, following last month's Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Speaking at a news conference, Tavares did not say whether the company was considering a writedown of the value of Kaluga or feared it could be seized by Moscow if operations halted.

(Also read | Mercedes, Stellantis to build third EV battery factory)

Stellantis earlier this month presented its first business plan, just over a year after it was formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA. Tavares said the group's focus was on executing the plan and it was not looking at major M&A deals.

"We always look at what is in the market, but don't need M&A, this is very clear," he said.

SUPPLY CHAIN

Addressing a supply crisis that has hurt the car industry, Tavares said Stellantis expected to be able to source computer chips from Europe and the United States within 3-4 years.

(Also read | Stellantis, LG Energy to build EV battery factory in Canada)

"We will have to find another way to adapt the supply chain, we have several initiatives to create local sourcing of semiconductors," added Tavares, the head of a company whose brands include Jeep, Maserati, Citroen and Opel.

Tavares said the technology underpinning the shift to electric mobility was not yet finalised, making it hard for automakers to plan and secure future supplies of raw materials.

"We're moving down the supply chain, we have sealed a deal to secure lithium for instance, but we need to do more," he said. "What the ending point is for the chemistry of battery cells is not yet clear. When technology is rather definitive, we'll be able to lock raw material supply through investments, deals, M&A." Tavares said carmakers needed to cut the costs of electric vehicles over the next 4-5 years and called on governments to help with the effort.

 

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 06:00 PM IST
TAGS: Mitsubishi Peugeot Jeep Maserati Citroen Stellantis Fiat
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
The Force X features quite an unconventional, heavy duty design on the outside.
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Delhi govt provides subsidies to over 82,000 EV owners, registers 139,945 EVs
Delhi govt provides subsidies to over 82,000 EV owners, registers 139,945 EVs
Volkswagen to give green signal to Audi, Porsche for Formula One entry
Volkswagen to give green signal to Audi, Porsche for Formula One entry
EV prices in India to be equal to petrol cars within two years: Nitin Gadkari
EV prices in India to be equal to petrol cars within two years: Nitin Gadkari
Formula One cars to race through Las Vegas streets in 2023: Details here
Formula One cars to race through Las Vegas streets in 2023: Details here
Russia-Ukraine war: Stellantis' Russian van factory running short on parts
Russia-Ukraine war: Stellantis' Russian van factory running short on parts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city