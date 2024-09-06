Renault becomes 1st car brand to officially scale world's highest motorable road

Renault India on Friday announced that it took its entire product range in the country to officially become the first car manufacturer here to scale Umling La pass, the world's highest motorable road. Located in the upper reaches of Ladakh, the Umling La pass is at a height of around 19,300 feet above sea level. HT Auto was part of the media drive which saw all Renault car models offered in the country - Kwid, Triber and Kiger, make way to the top of the challenging terrain.

As part of its efforts to showcase the capabilities of all its India models, Renault India took Kwid, Triber and Kiger - cars without any 4x4 capabilities, to the Umling La pass. The entire drive spanned around 1,000 kilometres, stretching from Leh to Pangong Lake, Hanle, Umling La pass before culminating back in Leh.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Kwid EV ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Triber 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Through the course of the drive, Renault aimed to underline that vehicles otherwise considered as city-commute options at best, can also tackle high-altitude conditions. “We are extremely proud to be the first OEM to bring our entire product range to Umling La pass, showcasing the true spirit of adventure that defines Renault," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operation. “This journey is a testament to the robustness and versatility of our vehicles, and it underscores our commitment to deliver unparalleled driving experiences to our customers."

Renault Kiger at world's highest motorable road

While Team HT Auto drove Kiger and Triber during the course of the journey, the primary focus en route to Umling La pass was on the Kwid, the entry-level model from Renault in India. The Kwid benefits from a very favourable power-to-weight ratio which helped its journey towards Umling la pass. Having a manual gearbox also offered more control to the person behind the wheel even when power output fell continuously owing to the steep climb and high-altitude conditions.

It is important to note here that while the Kwid is also available with automatic gearbox, the Climber variant part of this particular drive was with manual transmission unit. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol motor and there were no additional modifications of any kind made to this or any other unit for the climb to Umling La pass.

Note: Stay tuned for the detailed report and video on the Renault India drive to Umling la pass.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: