Planning a road trip? Don't forget to check these essential consumables

If you're planning a vacation where you go on a long drive during the holidays or festive season it is important that you make sure that your ride is well serviced. If your vehicle is not in the the best shape a situation may arise wherein your vehicle may not function properly or even cease to function altogether. This may happen due to multiple reasons including a certain fluid level being low in your vehicle. Given below is a list of essential fluids that you should definitely carry on your next road-trip to enjoy a worry-free experience.

1 Engine Oil Engine oil is crucial for the lubrication of the moving parts inside your vehicle's engine. It works as a friction reducer, in turn preventing overheating and parts wearing off. It is always good idea to carry an extra litre of oil, especially if your vehicle consumes oil over long distances. Keep an eye out for your oil level throughout the trip and top it up as needed to avoid any engine damage.

2 Coolant Coolant is also known as antifreeze and it helps regulate your engine’s temperature, preventing it from overheating. Long hours on the road, especially in hot weather, can cause your car's engine to heat up coolant works as an effecient liquid which transports the heat from your engine into the radiator where it dispenses the heat into the air. You should carry a bottle of pre-mixed coolant to replenish your system if necessary and make sure to check the coolant levels before setting off. Anti-freeing coolant as the name suggests doesn't freeze up in colder temperatures ensuring proper functioning of the cooling system.

3 Windshield washer fluid Visibility is vital. On longer journeys the windshield usually gets dirty due to dust, insects, bird droppings and rain. Windshield washer fluid allows you to instantly clean all of this ensuing good visibility while driving. It can never hurt to keep a bottle of windshield washer fluid handy to refill the reservoir when needed. This is especially important if you’re traveling in areas with varying weather conditions.

5 Emergency fluids In addition to the main fluids, it’s wise to carry other emergency items like power steering fluid and a small container of gasoline. These can help you handle unexpected situations on long stretches of road without service stations. Water is also another important fluid to keep in case of fire emergencies, dehydration or even just for cleaning purposes.

