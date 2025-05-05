India's petrol and diesel demand rise in April. Know more

Petrol and diesel demand in India increased in April 2025 as summer is propelling higher fuel consumption across the country. Diesel consumption across the country rebounded in April, registering a four per cent surge in demand after months of low or negative growth. Diesel, which is the most consumed automotive fuel in India due to its demand in the country's transport sector, witnessed just two per cent growth in demand in the last financial year that ended in March 2025. The fuel recorded no growth at all in the preceding financial year.

However, in April, diesel consumption in India rose to 8.23 million tonnes, up nearly four per cent over demand in the year-ago period, according to the latest data available from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. News agency PTI has reported that the diesel consumption was 5.3 per cent more than April 2023 and 10.45 per cent higher than the previous Covid-2019 period. It also reported that the four per cent rise in April 2025 is the highest recorded volume for this month and the second highest ever volume in any month. This comes at a time when diesel had hit a slow lane in the last few months, leading to speculations about its future.

While there has been a shift in passenger vehicles to petrol, CNG and electricity, diesel still makes up for around 38 per cent of all petroleum products consumed in the country. It has grown by more than 10 per cent over pre-Covid volume and will continue to grow for the next many years, claims the report.

During April 2025, petrol consumption in India registered a growth of 4.6 per cent to 3.435 million tonnes. Petrol consumption last year had soared by 19 per cent due to electioneering. It has added volume equal to four months since 2019.

