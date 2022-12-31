HT Auto
New Year 2023: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Vehicles

New Year 2023: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for vehicles

If you are planning to head out in Delhi in your cars or two-wheelers, Delhi Traffic Police has issued caution and advisory to follow over the New Year weekend. It includes roads that will remain out of bounds for commuters, do’s and dont’s for all drivers as well as caution against low visibility during wee hours due to dense fog. The advisory will kick in from Saturday, December 31, and will remain effective till Sunday, January 1 next year.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Dec 2022, 10:45 AM
Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for all vehicles plying on the eve of New Year celebrations over the weekend.

Delhi Traffic Police has announced that it will deploy around 18,000 personnel on the streets of the national capital to ensure security during New Year celebrations. They will be stationed at more than 1,600 pickets for checking, or will be available on 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 bikes during this period. It will also have more than 300 ‘arrest parties’ at various locations to take action against those who break the laws.

Over the New Year weekend, Delhi Traffic Police has warned of strict action against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

The police has said that traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm on Saturday. Cops will use alcometer to check drunk drivers. "We have identified around 125 points of drunk and drive. Mobile teams will also be placed which will take action against anti-drunken driving, underage driving, black film on cars' glasses etc," said SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Delhi. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (law and order), has said, “If you are going in a car or on bike, please make sure that the driver or rider is not in inebriated state. The comprehensive police presence will be in high footfall and vulnerable areas."

In specific advisory for Connaught Place, where most people are expected to gather for the New Year celebrations, Delhi Traffic Police has also issued advisory on parking. All those who head to CP during the weekend have been advised to park near Gole Dak Khana on, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road, K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market. Only limited parking space have been made available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also announced advisory for those heading towards the India Gate area.Police may divert vehicles on C-Hexagon, India Gate area in case of more than expected footfall.

In a separate advisory, Delhi Traffic Police has also cautioned those who will venture out late due to dense fog in the National Capital Region. People have been asked to take precautionary measures while driving in foggy conditions to avoid any accidents.

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2022, 10:45 AM IST
