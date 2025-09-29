Montra Electric Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 TT launched at 1.15 crore. Check details

Montra Electric has launched the Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 TT, a 55-tonne electric truck, at its Manesar facility in Haryana. The company also inaugurated an automated battery plant monitored entirely by women, alongside a new conveyor line integrated with Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs).

The Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 TT is priced at ₹1.15 crore (ex-factory) for the fixed-battery variant. The truck comes with a 10-year / 9 lakh km AMC agreement, 95 per cent uptime assurance, telematics tracking, and customized financing solutions for fleet operators.

Arun Murugappan, Chairman, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd.) said that with innovations like battery swapping for heavy-duty trucks and purpose-built platforms across segments, the company aims to make clean mobility seamless, reliable, and economically viable for fleet operators. Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility), added, “It is a milestone in Montra Electric’s journey of putting India firmly on the global map of sustainable mobility with the introduction of battery swapping technology."

Montra Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 TT: Specs

Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 TT has a 282 kWh LFP battery driving 380 HP and 2000 Nm torque, with a range of around 198 km in a single charge on normal test conditions. It has a 6-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) and a heavy-duty chassis compatible with various trailer types, capable of towing a gross combination weight of 55 tons.

The truck comes in two variants: fixed-battery and battery-swap-capable. Battery-swap capability enables trucks to switch out a low battery within six minutes, much lower downtime than traditional fast-charging technology takes more than an hour. The swap station is designed to process over 160 swaps per day and has a drive-through configuration that can handle trucks with trailers.

The newly inaugurated battery plant is fully automated and monitored by a women-led team. The facility, together with the AGV-enabled conveyor line, is intended to increase production efficiency and reliability for Montra Electric’s medium and heavy commercial vehicle range.

