Maruti Suzuki's net profit soars 47% to 3,650 crore in Q1, SUV sales up 29%

  • Maruti Suzuki profit jumps 47 per cent to 3,650 cr in April-June quarter
Maruti Suzuki
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)
Maruti Suzuki
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India.

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 47 per cent jump in its net profit to 3,650 crore for the April-June quarter on account of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange gains.

The auto major had posted a net profit of 2,485 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal. Net sales increased to 33,875 crore in the June quarter as compared with 30,845 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons

The country's largest carmaker said it sold 5,21,868 vehicles during the first quarter, up 5 per cent as compared to the same period previous fiscal. The company said it sold 4,51,308 units in the domestic market in the first quarter, an increase of 4 per cent over the same period last fiscal.

Export sales were at 70,560 units in the April-June quarter, a growth of 12 per cent over the first quarter of last fiscal. Shares of the company ended 2.28 per cent up at 13,167.95 apiece on the BSE.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 16:20 PM IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki

