Mahindra sales grow by 28%, sells 52,330 SUVs

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that they have sold 52,330 SUVs which is a growth of 28 per cent. The total volumes stood at 84,170 units with a growth of 19 per cent in April 2025, including exports. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 52,330 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 28 per cent and overall, 54,860 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22,989 units.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 28% growth in SUV sales, reaching 52,330 units in April 2025. Total vehicle sales also increased by 19%, totaling 84,170 units. Exports rose significantly by 82% compared to the previous year.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, we began the year on a strong note in April by achieving SUV sales of 52330 units, a growth of 28 per cent and total vehicle sales of 84,170 units, a 19 per cent growth over the same month last year. These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings."

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2025 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Utility Vehicles category was the primary driver of this positive performance, with sales reaching 52,330 units in April F26, up 28 per cent from the 41,008 units sold in the same period last year.

The overall Passenger Vehicles segment, which appears to be solely comprised of Utility Vehicles based on the provided data, also registered a 28 per cent growth, mirroring the SUV sales figures.

The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment showed a mixed performance. The LCVs < 2T experienced a notable decline of 21 per cent, with sales decreasing from 3,372 units in F25 to 2,652 units in F26. LCVs 2T - 3.5T demonstrated positive growth of 9 per cent, increasing from 17,638 units in F25 to 19,141 units in F26. LCVs > 3.5T + MHCV also showed an increase of 10 per cent, with sales rising from 1,092 units in F25 to 1,196 units in F26. The 3W (Three-Wheeler) segment saw a slight decrease of 1 per cent, with sales dropping from 5,504 units in F25 to 5,470 units in F26. Total exports witnessed substantial growth, increasing by an impressive 82 per cent from 1,857 units in April F25 to 3,381 units in April F26.

Also Read : Mahindra achieves record sales in FY25, driven by Thar Roxx, Scorpio N and XUV700

Mahindra becomes fastest-growing car brand in South Africa

Mahindra has established itself as the fastest-growing automotive brand in South Africa, experiencing an impressive 40 percent rise in monthly sales over the past year. In March, the Indian automaker achieved a new sales milestone by selling 2,253 units, marking the first time it exceeded the 2,000 sales mark and significantly surpassing its previous record of 1,613 registrations.

Furthermore, Mahindra set an annual sales record of 15,088 vehicles for the financial year concluding in March 2025. During this record-breaking period, Mahindra surpassed all its self-imposed objectives. For instance, in March, it achieved the highest monthly sales of SUVs at 1,000 units, the greatest number of bakkies sold in a single month at 1,256 units, and the highest delivery of Scorpio-N SUVs in one month at 145 units.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: