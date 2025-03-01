Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e contribute towards 19% year-on-year growth in Feb FY25

HT Auto
  • Mahindra sold 50,420 SUVs across India last month.
Mahindra automotive established its sales figures for February FY25.
Mahindra automotive established its sales figures for February FY25.

Mahindra has announced its sales figures for the month of February 2025. The carmaker sold about 50,420 utility vehicles in the period. This figure stood 19 per cent lower at 42,401 units in February 2024. The manufacturer claims that the growth is a result of its continually expanding SUV portfolio.

Apart from domestic sales, the carmaker also exported about 3061 units in the month. In comparison, the sales figure for the month of February FY24 was 1539 units, an overall growth of 99 per cent.

Apart from its EV portfolio, the car maker announced new editions of its SUVs, namely the Scorpio N Carbon Edition and the Scorpio N Black Edition. Reports of the Mahindra Thar Roxx sporting Mocha brown interior arriving at the dealerships also came forth in this month. The manufacturer offers a total of 10 ICE SUVs and 3 EV SUVs in the country. The ICE SUVs include Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, Scorpio N, XUV 700, Thar, Scorpio Classic, Bolero Neo, Bolero Neo Plus, Bolero and the Marazzo. On the other hand, the EVs include XUV400, BE 6 and the XEV 9e.

Mahindra Partners with IDC to assess viability of a CKD facility in South Africa

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e bookings opened

On February 14th, the car maker opened bookings for its electric SUVs, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. The manufacturer announced that these born-electric SUVs received over 30,000 bookings on the first day itself. The XEV 9e and BE 6 split of this number was 56 per cent and 44 per cent respectively. Mahindra collected a registered booking value of 8472 crores (at ex-showroom price) on the first day itself.

Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India's best EV yet? | Features, range, performance

Additionally, the manufacturer also announced that they will commence the deliveries of these SUVs in mid-March 2025. To begin with, only the Pack 3 will be delivered to buyers. The Pack 3 Select variants will be delivered from June onwards. The Pack 2 will be delivered from July 2025 onwards, whereas the Pack One Above and Pack One will be delivered from August 2025 onwards.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2025, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: mahindra mahindra sales mahindra be 6 be 6 xev 9e mahindra xev 9e electric vehicles

