Kia joins hands with ASDC to develop talent pool for auto industry

Kia India has joined hands with the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to develop a talent pool for the Indian auto industry. The South Korean auto giant from the Hyundai Group has said that under this partnership, the company aims to promote collaborations between the auto industry and academia and develop a talent pool for the sector.

Kia India and ASDC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which also entails building a sustainable skilling ecosystem and enhanced placement support for the Indian auto industry. The automaker also stated that with electric vehicle adoption and customer experience playing a crucial role in India's mobility transformation, this joint effort from Kia and ASDC is expected to significantly boost workforce readiness in these critical areas.

"This collaboration with ASDC represents a pivotal step in Kia India's commitment to shaping a future-ready ecosystem, one that is anchored in skilled human capital and elevated customer experience," Kia India's Chief Sales Officer, Joonsu Cho, said. He also added that by creating a robust talent pool through structured training and certification, the company is not only empowering India's youth with meaningful employment but also reinforcing the dealer network.

Kia's partnership with ASDC comes at a time when the Indian auto industry has been going through a major transitional phase. The conventional fossil fuel vehicles have been witnessing several challenges, while the new propulsion technologies like EVs and CNG are finding an increasing footprint. Digitalisation of the cockpit in modern cars has seen an increasing growth pace. Keeping pace with these changes, consumer expectations and experiences too are also changing. These are propelling the demand for skilled professionals in the after-sales service segment, which caters to the consumer experience for every automobile brand. Kia India and ASDC, through their partnership, expects to boost the skills of the workforce in this space.

