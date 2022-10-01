HT Auto
Kia India reports highest ever monthly sales of 25,857 units

Kia has five vehicles in their line-up. Their most recent launch was the Sonet X-Line.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2022, 17:32 PM
Apart from Carens, Carnival, Sonet and Seltos, Kia also sells EV6 electric vehicle. 
Kia India reported the highest ever monthly sales of 25,857 units in September 2022. The manufacturer was able to surpass CY21 sales in just nine months of CY22. Year-on-Year report growth stood at 79 per cent. In Q3 of 20222, the growth increased by 52 per cent over Q3 of 2021. The manufacturer currently has five products in its line-up. There is Carens, Seltos, Sonet, EV6 and Carnival.

Kia sold 11,000 units of Seltos despite it being the oldest product in their portfolio. So, it seems like the mid-size SUV still doing fairly well in the Indian market. Then there is the Sonet which clocked 9,291 units. Kia reports that Sonet's sales increased by almost 110 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
(Also read: Kia Sonet X-Line launched at 13.39 lakh in matte graphite exterior colour)

Carens is also doing fairly well despite being an MPV. Kia sold 5,233 units of Carens. Finally, there is the Carnival which is a luxury MPV and is the most expensive ICE-product in Kia's line-up. The manufacturer sold 333 units of Carnival.

In August 2022, Kia celebrated the 3rd anniversary of being in the Indian market. The manufacturer's latest launch was the Sonet X-Line, which is the new top-end variant of the Sonet. It is available in two engine options, a diesel and petrol. The petrol costs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the diesel engine is priced at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the versions come mated to an automatic transmission only and they are based on the top-end version.

The changes to the Sonet X-Line are cosmetic only. It gets an exclusive Matte Graphite Exterior paint colour, Splendid Sage dual-tone interior theme and crystal-cut alloys with black high gloss. Because it is based on the top-end trim, it comes loaded with all the bells and whistles.

The compact SUV has to compete against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

 

