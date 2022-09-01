HT Auto
Kia Sonet X-Line launched at 13.39 lakh in matte graphite exterior colour

Kia Sonet X-Line features Splendid Sage dual-tone interior theme and crystal-cut alloys with black high gloss.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 11:29 AM
Kia India on Thursday launched the top-of-the-line X-Line variant of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of 13.39 lakh with the pricing going up to 13.99 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The sport Sonet X-Line sports an exclusive Matte Graphite Exterior paint colour, Splendid Sage dual-tone interior theme and crystal-cut alloys with black high gloss.

The Kia Sonet X-Line is being offered in a 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with seven-speed DCT configuration and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with six-speed AT configuration.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Sonet
