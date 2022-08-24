Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Price, specs, driving range comparison

The Kia EV6 shares its platform with Hyundai Ioniq 5 whereas the BMW i4 uses “CLAR” platform.

The market of electric vehicles in India is booming slowly, we have even started getting premium electric vehicles. BMW launched its i4 electric sedan and one of its immediate rivals is the Kia EV6. Both the electric vehicles compete between ₹50 lakh to ₹1 Crore price bracket and were launched close to each other. Here is a quick comparison between the two.

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Design and dimensions

The design of both the vehicles is radically different from each other. Where the BMW i4 looks like an electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the Kia EV6 looks futuristic which does help in road presence.

In terms of dimensions, the EV6 is taller, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the BMW i4. Moreover, because it is based on a dedicated EV platform, there is a lot of cabin space. Even in the department of boot space, the EV6 has a larger boot space.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Driving range

The battery size on the EV6 is 77.4 kWh with a driving range of up to 528 km whereas the i4 has a larger battery capacity of 83.9 kWh with a driving range of 590 km. The driving range is tested on the WLTP cycle.

The EV6 can get charged up to 350 kW. This means a charging time of 10-80 per cent of 18 minutes, with the 50 kW charger, the charging time is 73 minutes. The home charger can charge the vehicle from 10 to 100 per cent in 7 hours 20 minutes.

The BMW i4 can be charged up to speeds of 205 kW which is slower than the EV6. It can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes and with a 50 kW battery, the charging time is 83 minutes. The home charger can fully charge the i4 in 8.25 hours.

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Performance

The EV6 is offered in two configurations, there is a RWD and an AWD. The RWD produces 229 PS and 350 Nm whereas the AWD produces 325 PS and 605 Nm.

The i4 produces 340 Ps and 430 Nm. The i4 might be more powerful but the EV6 produces significantly more torque and is available with AWD.

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Price

The BMW i4 has priced at ₹69.9 lakh. The RWD version of EV6 costs ₹59.95 lakhs and the AWD is priced at ₹64.95 lakhs.

First Published Date: