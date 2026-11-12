Kia announces $2 billion investment for new manufacturing facility in India

Kia India will invest $2 billion with supplier partners to establish its second Andhra Pradesh plant, adding two lakh units of annual capacity and creating 12,000 direct and indirect jobs

The second manufacturing facility marks a significant milestone in Kia's expansion strategy for India. Building on its existing manufacturing operations, the new plant will provide additional production capabilities and support the company's future growth plans. With the latest announcement, Kia's cumulative investment across its two manufacturing facilities in India is expected to reach up to $5 billion.

“As we enter our next phase of growth, we remain committed to contributing to India’s automotive ecosystem and building on the strong foundation we have created here. This will further expand our Made-in-India footprint, strengthening our ability to serve both domestic and overseas markets," Lee added.

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