Jaguar's bold bet: Electric-only future and upscale image

Jaguar , the British luxury car maker, is currently at the helm of a major reshaping process. The entire fleet that was once broad is now having its lineup cut down, the Jaguar F-Pace SUV being the only one to survive the year. Being almost zero percent profitable is being mentioned explicitly as the reason for which Jaguar brought forth this drastic measure, according to the statement of the head of Jaguar. The future of Jaguar would in this situation be driven by the make of electric vehicles.

Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover, throws light on the way to move at the top of the brand as a luxury powerhouse. According to the report by Motortrend presented on the new strategy, the focus will be shifted to those who are with high income and those buyers who are with a high-end purchase experience.

The latest strategy of the company has not been brilliant, Glover concedes that as they have been unsuccessful in volume selling for the models whose price is lower than $77,900. “Going for volume didn’t work," said Glover

A bold design vision

Indeed the new Jaguar will have an innovative design that is both bold and controversial, as attested to by Glover. It wants to be the "giant presence" through its upcoming models.

The revelation of the new Jaguar concept will be made by a four-door GT, a rather unexpected choice, which will be given in the world of SUVs. Nonetheless, Jaguar considers it necessary to display its true design language before moving onto other body styles.

Glover stated, “It has to be hugely desirable… No one wants a $100,000 EV just because it’s an EV." Expect something edgier than you’d expect from Jaguar, he added. He further explained that the brand made the choice to introduce a four door GT to ensure that the company delivers its new design language in its purest form first.

A premium customer experience

Beyond products, Jaguar is committed to elevating the customer experience to match its luxury aspirations. Expect higher prices and a more exclusive buying process. The goal is to create a strong emotional connection with customers, ultimately driving profitability.

This transformation is a significant gamble for Jaguar. The luxury market is highly competitive, and repositioning a brand is no easy feat. However, if successful, it could revitalise Jaguar and solidify its place in the luxury automotive landscape.

