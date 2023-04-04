IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad's six hits Tiago EV; image of dent goes viral

The third match of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) saw Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad smash a six that hit a Tata Tiago EV on display at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The ball hit the rear door of the EV and an image of the dented car soon went viral on social media.

While the powerful hit by Gaikwad won the hearts of CSK fans, the smash on the car also means that Tata Motors will donate ₹5,00,000 towards enhancing the biodiversity of coffee plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings. The automaker, which is the official sponsorship partner of IPL 2023, had announced that each time the ball hits Tiago EV cars on display at a stadium, it will make the aforementioned donation.

Tata Tiago EVs have been put on display across all the 12 stadiums where IPL matches for the season will be played. The automaker aims to promote electric vehicles through the platform of the IPL 2023 and has taken various initiatives to do so. One such initiative is the ‘100 reasons to go. ev with Tiago.ev’ campaign which focuses on identifying the consumers' top mental barriers towards EV adoption.

The Electric Striker or the player with highest strike rate for the entire season will get to drive home the new Tata Tiago EV. The company will also offer tickets of select matches to Tata EV owners.

The said IPL match was played between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with the former winning by 12 runs for their first win of the season. Gaikwad scored 57 runs off 31 deliveries in the match, setting the match to a flying start. The 2023 version of the IPL began on March 31.

