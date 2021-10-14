Home > Auto > News > India's passenger vehicle sales drop in September
Cars in Maruti Suzuki plant in IMT Manesar in Gurgaon. HT Photo (files)
Cars in Maruti Suzuki plant in IMT Manesar in Gurgaon. HT Photo (files)

India's passenger vehicle sales drop in September

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2021, 02:33 PM IST Reuters

  • Total domestic passenger vehicles fell to 160,070 units from 272,027 units a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 41.2% in September from a year ago, data from an auto industry body showed on Thursday, as a semiconductor crunch and high commodity prices exacerbated problems for automakers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

  • First Published Date : 14 Oct 2021, 02:33 PM IST
