In pics: Jingle bells on wheels as world awaits Santa Claus on Christmas

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 09:30 AM IST HT Auto Desk
With just days remaining for Christmas, the world is stepping out to ring in the festive cheer despite the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19. For some, spreading festive cheer comes through riding on their ATVs and bikes.
Dressed as Santa Claus or his helpers, many ride out on their bikes to spread the festive cheer of Christmas.
While it may be fun to ride different, people in many cities also ride out for charitable causes.
Dropping off gifts at orphanage homes and children's hospitals, riders turn Santa to ensure no one is left without a reason to smile during Christmas.
Bikes, scooters, ATVs and even cars are often seen decorated in Christmas colours with the rider or owner donning Santa's gear.
And while some countries continue issue advisories against wearing gear or clothes that may compromise safety in or on vehicles, the jolly times remain.
