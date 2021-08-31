Home
In pics: Horror images from Delhi roads as heavy rain drowns all
11 Photos
. Updated: 31 Aug 2021, 08:06 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Heavy showers on Tuesday morning may have come as a welcome relief from the heat but the scenes on many roads in Delhi and adjoining areas were nothing short of nightmarish.
1/11Heavy and persistent showers once again exposed the absolutely shoddy civic work and poor drainage system in Delhi and adjoining satellite cities. India's capital city had many key roads submerged in knee-deep water as motorists almost floated to get from one part to another.
<
2/11A long vehicular traffic jam seen at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Tuesday morning.
<
3/11Vehicles wade through a water logged stretch after heavy rains at AIIMS in New Delhi.
<
4/11Many vehicle got stuck in water-logged stretches after persistent rain lashed Delhi. This photo is from near AIIMS hospital.
<
5/11Commuters took several hours to get from one point to another owing to submerged roads in many parts of the city. This photo is taken at Delhi's Shadipur.
<
6/11Numerous incidents of accidents as well as vehicular malfunctions only contributed to the traffic mess.
<
7/11A DTC bus moves through a waterlogged road in Delhi's Anand Parbat.
<
8/11A motorist tries his best to get to safer ground in order to seek a clearer passage on water-logged roads.
<
9/11This is just one of numerous scenes that were common on Delhi roads on Tuesday morning and afternoon.
<
10/11Pedestrians and those on cycles hardly fared any better and had to often move without knowing where the next step would land.
<
11/11Scenes such as these are, unfortunately, increasingly common in Delhi and many other metropolitan cities of the country.
