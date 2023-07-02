How many EVs has Delhi added to its roads in past three years?

Delhi saw around 1.28 lakh EVs being purchased since August of 2020
This is when its government introduced the Delhi EV Policy
CM Arvind Kejriwal claims that the city has become India's EV capital
Adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi has seen a spike since 2020
The state currently has about 13% EVs among all vehicles
It aims to increase the share to 25% in the next two years
The city has as many as 1,619 public EV charging stations
Riding an e-scooter in the city costs seven paise per kilometre, Kejriwal has claimed
An ICE counterpart has a running cost of ₹1.75 per kilometre