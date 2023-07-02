How many EVs has Delhi added to its roads in past three years?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 02, 2023

Delhi saw around 1.28 lakh EVs being purchased since August of 2020

This is when its government introduced the Delhi EV Policy

CM Arvind Kejriwal claims that the city has become India's EV capital

Adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi has seen a spike since 2020

The state currently has about 13% EVs among all vehicles

 It aims to increase the share to 25% in the next two years

The city has as many as 1,619 public EV charging stations

Riding an e-scooter in the city costs seven paise per kilometre, Kejriwal has claimed

 An ICE counterpart has a running cost of 1.75 per kilometre
For detailed report...
Click Here