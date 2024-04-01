HT Auto
No Parking Allowed On Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road In Delhi On Monday. Here's Why

No parking allowed on Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road in Delhi on Monday. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2024, 10:05 AM
  • Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday (April 1) due to an expected large gathering at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.
Delhi traffic advisory
View of traffic Jam near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for April 1 putting parking and vehicle halt restrictions in place. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Delhi traffic advisory
View of traffic Jam near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for April 1 putting parking and vehicle halt restrictions in place. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Parking you cars on places like Bhairon Marg and Mathura Road will not be allowed today (April 1) as the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory. The restrictions have been put in place to avoid traffic congestion around Pragati Maidan due to an event to be held on Monday. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid parking in these areas or face prosecution for improper parking and see their vehicles towed away.

The traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police on Monday will be applicable from 4pm. The restrictions will remain in place for six hours and end at 10pm. The advisory says besides no parking, vehicles will also not be allowed to halt near the Bharat Mandapam. Delhi Police is expecting heavy footfall at Pragati Maidan to attend several events planned for the day.

Parking and halting restrictions will be implemented to avoid congestion on these roads. The advisory read, "To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg."

"Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, Bhairon Marg," the advisory said.

Also Read : Traffic violation in Delhi: Number of vehicles jumping red light rises two times

Besides parking restrictions, Delhi Police has also issued traffic advisory on roads to avoid and diversions to allow smooth flow of vehicles. It has urged commuters to avoid roads like Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road and C-Hexagon at India Gate. It has also urged commuters to use public transport like Metro to avoid getting stuck in traffic jam.

The advisory said traffic will be diverted from Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road crossing, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road crossing, Shershah Road-Mathura Road crossing, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramania Bharti Marg crossing, Pandara Road-Subramania Bharti Marg crossing, Q-Point, Man Singh Road roundabout, Jaswant Singh Road roundabout, Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Firozshah Road crossing and Mandi House roundabout.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2024, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: traffic advisory Delhi Traffic Police

