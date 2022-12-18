HT Auto
In a first, Bentley introduces 3D-printed solid gold process on a vehicle

Bentley Motors has introduced 3D-printed solid gold in the Mulliner Batur, marking the first time this process is believed to have been used in the automotive industry. The additive manufacturing (AM) technique adds up to 210 grams of 18ct yellow gold to the coach-built coupe, which is also the fastest Bentley. The vehicle is a very rare limited edition production of just 18 units.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 13:51 PM
To make the gold-plated parts of the Batur, Bentley Mulliner has worked with renowned goldsmiths Cooksongold.
The 3D-printed gold has been applied to key driver touch points such as the Charisma Dial, which encircles the start/stop button and uses it to change driver modes. The dial forms the centre-piece of the Batur's cabin, and compliments the front grille of the vehicle. Gold has also been applied to Bentley's iconic Organ Stop vent controls on the dashboard as well as a gold insert marker on the steering wheel itself.

The gold plated dial forms the centre-piece of the Bentley Batur's cabin.
To make the gold-plated parts of the Batur, Bentley Mulliner has worked with renowned goldsmiths Cooksongold, which is based in Birmingham, England. Through this partnership, Bentley highlights its ability to combine new, advanced manufacturing technologies with more traditional materials.

Every gold-plated part in the Batur has been digitally designed using CAD models, before a printing process with laser melting printers. Each of them is then hand-finished by skilled artisan jewellers, who have used traditional techniques to achieve the polish and quality. All the gold used has been sustainably sourced and is 100 per cent recycled from old jewellery. It was ground into a fine powder needed for the 3D printing technique.

The Bentley Batur makes use of a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine that generates more than 740 PS of power with chassis technology that includes eLSD, four-wheel steering and 48V electric active anti-roll bars.

The coupe can also be had with parts crafted in titanium, sustainable Natural Fibre composites and even low-carbon leather.

