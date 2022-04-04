IIT Guwahati develops tech to standardise EV batteries and motors for India

HT Auto
A research by IIT Guwahati says that the electric vehicles currently available in the market do not take into account the different climatic conditions in India, and the drive cycles developed are not focused on rural and urban drive-cycles.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 04:50 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle (EV) charging plug used for representational purpose only
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has developed a technology that promises to standardise EV batteries and motors by rating them according to Indian climatic conditions and provide suggestion to EV manufacturers the best drivetrain components. 

According to the institute, this research aims to create “better and more efficient drivetrains based on different regions. This is also beneficial for start-ups. This research aims to reduce emissions and reduce fuel consumption". The research says that the electric vehicles currently available in the market do not take into account the different climatic conditions in India, and the drive cycles developed are not focused on rural and urban drive-cycles.

The research has been published by the Electric Mobility Laboratory of IIT Guwahati led by Professor Praveen Kumar from Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering. His team has developed the method to suggest the best drivetrain and drive-cycles which are not available anywhere else.

A drive cycle is typically represented by a series of data points which plots vehicle speed against time. Driving cycles are produced to assess the performance of vehicles in various ways, including fuel consumption and pollutant emissions.

"An electronic drivetrain (group of components that deliver power to the drive wheels) developed in a humid region does not work the same in a dry and colder environment. Therefore, the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) right now are considering creating standard drive-cycles for Indian conditions," said Praveen Kumar, Professor, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

"Currently, no OEM uses this technology and they have been requesting the drive-cycle data of Indian vehicles. This research hopes to create better and more efficient drivetrains based on different regions. This is also beneficial for start-ups. This research aims to reduce emissions and reduce fuel consumption," Kumar added.

"Our goal is to prepare a document that can enable the new entrants into the EV market and help in levelling the playing field. The other primary benefit of this entire exercise is to prepare the next generation of technocrats that are ready for an excellent career in EV technology anywhere in the world," Kumar said.

The institute's team intends to extend the research to commercial vehicles working with OEMs so that they can manufacture more efficient drive trains that suit the different climates of India better. The researchers are also working to develop this technology for four-wheelers also as the current project focuses exclusively on two-wheelers.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 04:50 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle EVs Electric car IIT Indian Institute of Technology EV batteries
