Hyundai Motor Company has partnered with SM Entertainment, South Korea's leading entertainment company, and will virtually showcase its Tucson 2021 SUV in an online event which will make use of cutting-edge technology like augmented reality and extended reality.

The Korean car maker recently revealed the new Tucson SUV which incorporates striking design changes on the outside and appears to be a major departure from the preceding models. As one of Hyundai's top-selling SUVs in the global markets, Tucson has been a key product in the company's portfolio - little wonder then that Hyundai is now gearing up to generate a buzz around it.

(Also read: Hyundai Tucson 2021 may be the marquee product at pinnacle of product lineup)

The virtual showcase of Tucson 2021 is necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent safety and health protocols. As such, the event - called 'The All-New Tucson, Beyond DRIVE' - will seek to bring out the highlights of the vehicle through a musical story. For this purpose, popular K-Pop artist will also be a part of the event. The idea is to provide viewers with an immersive and engaging experience, says the company.

Hyundai is especially looking at striking a chord with the Millennial and Gen Z consumers and believes because the younger generations rely on online platforms for a hose of reasons, the virtual concert - complete with its use of modern technology, will make the event a success. "Due to the pandemic, digital entertainment content is getting more popular around the world," says Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. "By working with SM Entertainment, Hyundai is leveraging the latest digital technologies to present a uniquely immersive experience befitting the innovative all-new Tucson."

The event will be available to watch on a number of platforms, including Hyundai's global channel on Youtube, on November 1 at 10 pm (Korean Standard Time).