Hyundai is steadily building momentum around Tucson 2021 which was recently unveiled and has generated a whole lot of buzz because of its major diversion in design elements and philosophy. And the Korean car maker may just be ready to project it as its marquee product - a car that defines what the company is and will be known for in the times to come.

The new Tucson takes a completely different path than any taken by its predecessors. Hyundai designers term the design language on the SUV as 'parametric dynamics'. This is best defined by its kinetic jewel surface details which seek to give it a unique identity in a crowded SUV space. The large front grille have the sharp headlights integrated into it while the large fog lights sit purposefully under it.

SangYup Lee, Hyundai head of global design, is quite obviously enjoying the reception that Tucson 2021 has been getting. "Mercedes exists because of their S-Class, BMW exists because of their 3 Series, Porsche exists because of their 911. We don’t have a halo car like 911. Can Hyundai exist because of the Tucson?" he wondered in a recent interview to WhichCar.

The new Tucson's rear profile is its smartest with blade-like light strip connecting the brake lights on either side. The brake lights themselves are claw-like which seek to give the car an aggressive back appeal.

While car maker usually tend to project their fastest, most luxurious products as the one that defines it, Lee feels it is not mandatory. "I think this is the core mission we have. If you … mark the territory with Tucson and then expand the territory afterwards, that’s the plan," he was quoted as saying.

Hyundai already has a hand in the luxury car space courtesy the Genesis brand. The company is however looking at having the Tucson forage a path ahead by offering radically updated looks and a premium drive experience.

Hyundai Tucson 2021 has a cabin which emphasizes on a clean yet connected cabin.





2021 Tucson has an extremely distinct and strong visual presence from the outside and the only reason it may take some getting used to is perhaps because of the mammoth changes it embraces. And the changes are not just on the outside.

Step inside the new Tucson and be greeted with a cabin that puts a clear emphasis on being contemporary even if that emphasis is not too jarring. Hyundai says the idea has been to offer a sense of connected and comfortable drive in a cabin that is open and simplistic.

Under the hood, the new Tucson will make use of a 2.5-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre turbo hybrid engine. These are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit.

The 2.5-litre engine has peak power of 187bhp and max torque of 246 Nm. The turbo hybrid has a combined peak power figure of 226 bhp and max torque of 264 Nm.