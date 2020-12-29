Hyundai teases Kona N outfitted as a Christmas reindeer

Rumours about Hyundai working on Kona N have been doing rounds since more than three years. Now, Hyundai's latest teaser images and videos are hinting that the rumours are true.

The latest teasers do not directly reveal that the camouflaged car is the Kona N or any other specific N model. All it says is that 'a new N is coming to the town'. However, the racing helmet clad in a Santa cap sitting atop a car hood that looks like a camo-wrapped Kona hood, hints towards a new Kona N coming to the town. In fact, the side mirrors also hint at the car being the Kona N.

The teasers celebrate the festive spirit of Christmas as the camo wrap is in red and white, reindeer ears have been used to decorate the window lining and the racing helmet adorns a Santa hat. The news about the Kona N is delivered inside a Christmas gift cake, hinting that it is a Christmas gift from the car maker.

The small crossover will get the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot found in the Veloster N, as per Motor 1. Though it is not confirmed if the car will produce 250 or 275 horsepower, it will send power to all four wheels. That makes the tiny Kona quite an apt ride for the modern Santa who needs speed and performance to deliver gifts on time. "These days, being a reindeer is all about performance," says the caption of one of the teasers.