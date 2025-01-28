HT Auto
Hyundai reports 4.45 lakh domestic sales: Witnesses CNG and rural growth, remains optimist for EVs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2025, 15:25 PM
Creta EV
Hyundai Creta EV was launched at the Auto Expo 2025, which marked one of the biggest car launches in India this year.

Hyundai Motor India has announced to have sold 4,45,116 passenger vehicles in the Indian domestic market from April 2024 to December 2024. The company stated that the majority of the sales came from its SUV portfolio. Meanwhile, the exports for the company stood at 125,286 units for the same time period. This takes the total sales for the company during the period to 570,402 units.

Meanwhile, the company saw retails of 1,46,022 units in the Indian domestic market during the quarter three of financial year 2024-25. Interestingly, the company noted that during the period, HMIL saw the highest penetration of CNG models. The company reports suggest that 15 per cent of the total domestic sales for the company came from the CNG portfolio. To give a perspective, during Q3 FY23-24, the CNG penetration for the company stood at 12 per cent. The company retails CNG versions of the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and the Exter.

Also Read : Hyundai Bluelink connected technology cars surpass 6.75 lakh sales since 2019. Check details

Hyundai Motor India: Strong rural growth and optimistic EV outlook

Additionally, the company also saw growth in terms of rural sales. Out of the 1.46 lakh units sold in Q3FY25, 21.2 per cent came from the rural regions. Hyundai Motor India stated that the contribution of rural market in the total sales stood at 19.7 per cent during the same period last year. Going forward, Hyundai remains confident in growing EV penetration in India. The company believes that the newly launched Creta Electric will drive success, build strong momentum and will be a game-changer in the EV landscape.

The company is also building a strong EV ecosystem in India like localisation, charging infrastructure, etc. and along with three more EVs planned in due time, the Company is expected to greatly contribute to India’s EV growth story. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India stated that while the challenges persist in the overall market due to global factors, the company’s business fundamentals remain strong, and it remains confident in the ability to leverage strengths and actively explore potential opportunities to improve our volumes and profitability.

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric is the third electric model in the company history in India and is the second EV in the company portfolio. The Creta Electric was launched on January 17, 2025 during the Auto Expo 2025. With a starting price of 18 lakh, the Creta Electric is offered with two battery packs - 42kWh and 51.4kWh.

The smaller 42kWh battery pack is claimed to provide a range of 390 km while the 51.4kWh battery pack comes with a claimed range of 473 km. Hyundai asserts that the Creta Electric can achieve a charge level of 80 per cent from a starting point of 10 per cent in just 58 minutes when utilizing DC charging. In contrast, the 11 kW Smart Connected wall box charger is capable of charging the vehicle from 10 per cent to a full 100 per cent in a duration of 4 hours through AC home charging.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

The Hyundai Creta Electric shares many features with the standard Creta, but it will also include additional enhancements. Notably, the electric vehicle will maintain the leatherette dashboard and the dual-screen configuration for both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster, akin to the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant. It will support wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the steering wheel has been redesigned, featuring a dual-spoke layout with four dots, reminiscent of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Other key highlights of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric are electric panoramic sunroof, new gear selector, Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree surround-view camera for detecting blind spots. Besides these, the Hyundai Creta Electric will also feature digital key which made its debut with the Hyundai Alcazar, active air flaps on the front bumper for better range efficiency and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2025, 15:25 PM IST
