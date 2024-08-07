HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda Posts 23% Q1 Profit Jump, Helped By Hybrid Vehicle Sales

Honda posts 23% Q1 profit jump, helped by hybrid vehicle sales

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 19:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda said last week its global vehicle sales grew 2% to 1.9 million over the first six months of the year, largely due to a 9% rise in sales in top m
...
Honda
Honda reported a 23% increase in Q1 FY2025 benefitting from a weaker yen, higher pricing and growing hybrid vehicle sales in the US and Japan (AP)
Honda
Honda reported a 23% increase in Q1 FY2025 benefitting from a weaker yen, higher pricing and growing hybrid vehicle sales in the US and Japan

Japan's Honda Motor reported a 23% increase in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as the automaker benefited from a weaker yen, higher pricing and growing hybrid vehicle sales in the U.S. and its home market. Japan's second-biggest carmaker said quarterly operating profit totalled 484.7 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in the April-June period, compared with an average estimate of 472.4 billion yen in a poll of seven analysts by LSEG.

The company maintained its full-year operating profit forecast of 1.42 trillion yen, while slashing its sales outlook for China by 220,000 vehicles for that period.

Honda said last week its global vehicle sales grew 2% to 1.9 million over the first six months of the year, largely due to a 9% rise in sales in top market, the U.S.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In contrast, it faced heavy headwinds in China where it saw sales slump 23% to 416,000 vehicles.

Honda said earlier in July that it will close a factory in China and halt vehicle production at another plant amid intense competition from newer Chinese auto brands.

Honda is seeking to catch up with faster-moving global rivals in the shift to battery-powered electric vehicles, for which it is looking to profit from cooperation with rival Japanese automaker Nissan Motor.

The companies said on Thursday they had agreed to research technologies for a next-generation software platform together and sought to cooperate in areas such as batteries, e-axles and vehicle complementation.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 19:59 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Honda cars Honda Car India Honda sales

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.